Recently the world has shaken with Lebanon's horrific blast where about 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored in the Beirut port warehouse exploded on Tuesday, 04-08-2020. The blast devastated major parts of the Lebanese capital and while everyone is trying to help Lebanon in their own way, Mia Khalifa found a creative way to help her hometown. Mia Khalifa recently shared on Instagram that she will be putting her "infamous" glasses up for auction to raise money for the Lebanese Red Cross after the devastating Beirut explosion. Lebanon has been suffering due to conflict for a very long time and is currently in mourning after a massive explosion that killed over 100 and wounded thousands. Grandmother Plays ‘Auld Lang Syne’ Song on a Piano Surrounded by Debris from Beirut Explosion, Heart-Warming Viral Video Shows Preserving Spirit Amid Despair.

Mia explained how she hasn't done an auction before and wrote: "I’m just trying to get creative, there’s always more that can be done and this felt like a cheeky way to raise funds and make sure the conversation and attention doesn’t diverge from this crisis." Check out Mia Khalifa's complete post:

However, Mia Khalifa's post received a mixed reaction from Twitter and Instagram. But a lot of people lauded Khalifa for her creativity. Someone wrote, "Mia Khalifa auctioning off her [explicit] glasses to raise money for Beirut is next level queen sh--." "This isn't me doubting that people got this money, this just seems like people are putting in fake bids for this and im worried about the donation," another person commented their doubts. Later Mia Khalifa shared an update with her followers that eBay has reached out to her and that they were planning on relaunching the auction after it was taken down Friday and that she is also "working on other creative ways to raise funds in the meantime." View post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Aug 7, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

Recently, Mia Khalifa had revealed some chilling details about the initial days of her porn career when the hijab video of Mia Khalifa took the world by storm. 11 videos, three months in 2015 is all that Mia Khalifa's porn career is about and she has been fighting the label. Last year, Pornhub even revealed that she was the second most searched porn star on the XXX site after Lana Rhodes. The ex-porn star has been filterless when it comes to her regrets joining the porn industry, how poorly she was paid or how her family didn't support her. She said that those videos will haunt her for life. A recent #JusticeForMiaKhalifa petition pointed out that Khalifa's journey in the porn industry merely existed for three months and her infamous hijab video had her receive death threats from ISIS from 2014 up to the present.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2020 09:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).