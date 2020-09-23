Soon after the Ex porn star, Mia Khalifa revealed that she's joining the XXX platform OnlyFans, mixed reactions took over social media. While some supported the queen, some are also confused and infuriated. The former XXX star has earlier dissed porn industry and its ways, especially after the Bangbros accusations, it was clear that Mia Khalifa was against the wrongful happenings in the adult industries. Therefore as soon as the news broke in that she will be joining the next best thing to porn aka OnlyFans, fans were taken aback.

I just heard that Mia Khalifa started on OnlyFans. WTF? I thought she hated the adult industry. — Kelli Roberts (@MissKelliXXX) September 21, 2020

Khalifa became the most searched queen on Pornhub and later turned into a sports commentator. She recently joined OnlyFans where subscriber pay to check out exclusive content from their favourite celebrity like their nude, XXX pics and videos. However, she cleared it out that she will post "regular" stuff and no "nude content" will be available for subscribers. There is going to be way more than just XXX content on Mia Khalifa's OnlyFans. The XXX platform OnlyFans is, here's what you need to know: Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Fans are not happy. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Mia had revealed earlier about the 'Safe for Work Content' said: "I am finally growing into my self-confidence in who I am and the decisions I make for me, and this is my way of being myself outside the perimeters of conventional social media. Even though I will not be creating nude content, I am going to be treating this page like my Instagram without terms of service lol. I want to take my power back and just post what I want and what makes me feel good, and I'm just so thankful that y'all are along for this wild ride. This is all very new to me, I've never been on a platform as fan-facing, so any suggestions for improving my presence here is greatly appreciated! I love you!"

