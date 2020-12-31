Food aggregators saw an unprecedented spike in traffic as scores of Indians resorted to ordering the food rather than dining out to mark the onset of New Year 2021. Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal could not refrain from posting on social media how stressed his team was catering to the extra demand. In his post, Goyal also pointed out that this New Year's eve is "Extra Cheesy". Here's why. Happy New Year 2021 Wishes In 20 Different Languages: From 'Nava Varsh Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye' in Hindi to ‘Feliz año nuevo’ in Spanish, Here's How To Greet on New Year's Eve For Countries Around The World.

Goyal, in his threat of tweets, pointed out that the maximum of orders in India were either biryanis or pizzas. Among the latter, 40 percent was ordered with "extra cheese". This, surely, indicates that New Year's eve is a festive occassion when Indians forego their dietary restrictions.

Goyal pointed out that 1.4 lakh orders were received at one point in the evening - unprecedented high - and the orders included around 20,000 biryanis and 16,000 pizzas. The insanely high amount of customer response has scared the team and put them under enormous pressure, he suggested.

Goyal Explains The Situation in 1 Line!

Extra Cheesy New Year!

Insane amount of strain in the system right now. 1.4 lakh live orders right now. ~20k biryanis in transit. And 16k pizzas; 40% of them extra cheese pizzas. #facts https://t.co/2TK8IHyxHp — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

In several parts of the country, night curfews have been imposed and restrictions imposed on mass gatherings in wake of the COVID-19 threat. While citizens were allowed to go to restaurants till 11 pm in the night, a section of those celebrating New Year's eve decided to opt for home delivery.

