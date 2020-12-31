Happy New Year 2021! Nav Varsh 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye or Bonne Année 2021! With so many nations and each having their different languages, Happy New Year in English is just one of the common greetings said universally. But are you curious to know what's the right way to say 'Happy New Year' in different languages. Happy New Year 2021 wishes and messages are already being shared online. All the countries across the world have their own unique way to ring in the New Year. Different traditions and languages are what makes New Year celebrations unique. And, learning how to wish, ‘Happy New Year’ in different languages to surprise your friends and colleagues will truly be an exciting and sweet gesture. In this article we bring you how to wish Happy New Year 2021 in their native language and brush up on your language skills in the process. On New Year's Eve 2021, from French 'Bonne Année' to Portuguese ‘Feliz Año Nuevo,’ here we present you how you can wish ‘Happy New Year’ in other languages and dialects.

With the clock striking midnight, 2021 will arrive as January 1 brings in fresh starts and New Year resolutions galore. While the days and ways of ushering in the New Year may be different in various cultures, one common binding factor is the underlying belief—ringing in the positive and bidding adieu to the negatives! Do it adding a little more fun this time. Here is how you can wish ‘Happy New Year’ in different languages. 2021 or 2020 Won? Netizens Are Having a 'Mind = Blown' Moment on The Sound of The Oncoming New Year (Check Punny Tweets).

French – Bonne Année

Spanish – Feliz Año Nuevo

Welsh – Blwyddyn Newydd Dda

Italian – Buon anno

German – Frohes Neues Jahr

Dutch – Gelukkig Nieuwjaar

Icelandic – Gleðilegt nýtt ár

Japanese (although this one is customary after midnight) – Akemashite omedetou

Mandarin – Xin Nian Kuai Le – (sheen nian kwai luh)

Cantonese – O San Nin Fai Lok – (san knee fy lock)

Turkish – Mutlu yıllar

Czech – Sťastný nový rok

Danish – Godt nytår

Finnish – Hyvää uutta vuotta

Norwegian – Godt nytt år Polish – Szczesliwego Nowego Roku

Portuguese – Feliz Ano Novo

Russian – S novym godom

Hindi - Navavarsh Ki Shubhakaamana

It is always fun to learn something new. And you cannot start another year any better, but learning to wish Happy New Year in these many languages. Make your guests feel extra special at your New Year’s Eve dinner and even show off your intellect a bit, by learning these many dialects. Happy New Year!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).