Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek, who is at the heart of the US Open 2025 cap incident, has broken his silence over the issue that has been one of the talking points of the year's last Grand Slam. Piotr Szczerek, who is the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk, was identified as the man who took away tennis player Kamil Majchrzak's cap from the grasp of a young fan. In no time, videos of the incident surfaced online and it triggered a massive backlash. Piotr Szczerek however, has taken to his company Drogbruk's official Instagram page to issue a statement, apologising to the young fan and admitting that he made a 'huge mistake.'

What is US Open 2025 Cap Incident?

Piotr Szczerek attracted criticism from all corners on social media after he was seen taking away tennis player Kamil Majchrzak's cap after his match. The Polish tennis star had outclassed Karen Khachanov in the second round of men's singles competition at the US Open 2025 and was signing autographs for fans when he took off his cap and held it out with a young fan in front of him, ready to take the souvenir. It was at this point that Piotr Szczerek was seen taking away the cap and stuffing it into a bag held by a woman beside him. After the incident, he reportedly shut down his social media accounts. US Open 2025 Cap Incident: Kamil Majchrzak Meets Young Fan After Tennis Star’s Cap Was Snatched by Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek (Watch Video).

US Open 2025 Cap Incident Viral Video:

NEW: Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak is looking for a young boy who had a hat snatched from him by a grown man at the US Open. Majchrzak was seen trying to hand the boy his hat when a grown man took it and stashed it in a bag. "After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't… pic.twitter.com/JE5vGxjNxg — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 29, 2025

Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Apologies to Young Fan With Official Statement

In a statement in Polish, Piotr Szczerek shared that he thought the cap was for him and hence did what he did. "Due to the situation that happened during Kamil Majchrzak's match at the US Open, I would like to clearly apologize to the injured boy, his family, as well as all the fans and the player himself. I have made a huge mistake. In emotions, in the crowd rejoicing after the victory, I was convinced that tennis player tips his hat in my direction - to my sons who have asked for autographs earlier. To misconception caused me to pull out my hand Today I know I did something what looked like a deliberate collection of the child's souvenir. This was not my intention, but it doesn't change the fact I hurt the boy and disappointed the fans," a part of his official statement read. Fact Check: Did Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek Issue ‘Statement’ Amid Criticism Over US Open 2025 Cap Incident Viral Video? Here’s the Truth About Misleading Claims.

Read Piotr Szczerek's Full Statement on Instagram

The Polish businessman also clarified that he did not issue any other statement on any platform. This comes after several 'statements' surfaced on social media, which were claimed to have been made by him in reaction to the US Open 2025 cap incident. "I also want to make it clear, neither myself, nor my wife, nor my sons have commented on this situation on social media as well as on any portal...All alleged statements appearing online are not ours," he said.

All's Well That Ends Well

Meanwhile, Kamil Majchrzak met the young fan, who was identified as Brock and not only gave him a cap but also other goodies. Taking to Instagram, Kamil Majchrzak had shared a video of him meeting up with Brock and also posted a picture with him and wrote, "Hello World, Together with Brock we wish you a great day!" Meanwhile, Kamil Majchrzak had to retire hurt from his third-round match at the US Open 2025 against Switzerland's Leandro Reidi.

