All Women in India to Get Rs 2,000 Every Month Under Pradhan Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video

New Delhi, November 20: A viral YouTube video is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the Modi government is depositing a cash amount of Rs 2000 every month in the bank accounts of all the women in India. The fake claim states that the government is offering Rs 2,000 to all the women under the 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' by the Central goevrnment. The claim states: A YouTube video claims that under the 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' by the government, all women are given Rs 2000 every month.

As soon as the viral video was shared on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp, a fact-check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the claims made in the YouTube video is fake. It added that the the government has not announced any such scheme named as 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' which offers money in the bank accounts of women across the country. "This claim is fake. No such scheme is being run by the central government", the PIB fact check stated. All Women in India to Get Rs 3 Lakh in Their Bank Accounts Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Credit Scheme’? PIB Debunks Fake News.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

The government has been taking several initiatives to curb fake news by doing a fact check of the fake information which verifies information being floated in digital medium. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fake news is spreading like wildfire. In a bid to curb fake news, the government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation.

Fact check

Claim : A YouTube video claims that under 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' by the central government, all women are being given Rs 2,000 every month. Conclusion : This claim is fake as no such scheme like the 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana' is being run by the Modi government. Full of Trash Clean

