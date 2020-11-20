All Women in India to Get Rs 3 Lakh in Their Bank Accounts Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Credit Scheme’? PIB Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral YouTube Video

New Delhi, November 20: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, fake news is being widely shared on social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter among others. In a latest such case, a fake YouTube video is being circulated on social media claiming that the Modi government is offering cash amount of Rs 3 lakhs in the bank accounts of all women across the country. The misleading claim adds that the government is depositing the cash amount in the accounts of all women under the 'Pradhan Mantri Credit Scheme'. The claim states: 'A YouTube video claims that the central government is giving cash amount of 3 lakhs to the account of all women under the 'Pradhan Mantri Credit Scheme'.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the fake news that is being shared by social media users, is completely fake. The PIB bust the fake news and said that the claims made in the YouTube video is fake as no such scheme named 'Pradhan Mantri Credit Scheme' is being run by the central government. All Women in India Being Offered Rs 1,24,000 by Govt Under ‘Stree Swabhimaan Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral YouTube Video.

Here's the tweet:

At a time when the country has been battling the COVID-19 pandemic, several such fake news have been widely circulated on social media. The government has advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Fact check

Claim : A YouTube video claims that the central government is giving cash amount of 3 lakhs to all women under the 'Pradhan Mantri Credit Scheme'. Conclusion : PIB fact check revealed that this claim is fake and no such scheme is being run by the central government. Full of Trash Clean

