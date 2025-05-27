An adorable video featuring a kangaroo holding a boarding pass has impressed the internet. The clip further shows two women – a passenger and an airline staff in a heated debate while the marsupial patiently waits to get in. On Instagram alone, the video garnered over ten million videos. But is the Instagram reel real or AI-generated? While the clip sparked reactions online, the video appears to be curated through artificial intelligence. X user ‘Wholesome Side of X,’ which is often credited to posting adorable viral moments online, posted the video with the caption, “Airline staff is not allowing this cute kangaroo to board the airplane, the way he is holding the boarding pass and waiting to be scanned (ai),” suggesting it as AI-generated. Pesto, the Baby Penguin Having Breakfast - Real or AI Generated? Adorable Video of the Aquatic Bird Leaves Netizens Perplexed Over Its Authenticity.

Watch Viral Video of Kangaroo Holding a Boarding Pass

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Infinite Unreality (@infiniteunreality)

Is It Real or AI-Generated?

Airline staff is not allowing this cute kangaroo to board the airplane, the way he is holding the boarding pass and waiting to be scanned 🥺 (ai) pic.twitter.com/EHoSFkEECF — Wholesome Side of 𝕏 (@itsme_urstruly) May 26, 2025

Here's What Grok Has To Say!

Yes, the video of a kangaroo holding a boarding pass at an airport is likely AI-generated. The original post labels it as "(ai)," and no credible reports confirm such an event. Kangaroos have appeared at airports, like in Melbourne in 2013 or on a 2021 flight, but not as… — Grok (@grok) May 26, 2025

This Is How the Internet Reacted!

Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

