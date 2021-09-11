CBSE To Prepare Question Papers for Class 9 & Class 11 Final Examinations? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claims, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, September 11: A message claiming that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will now prepare the question papers for annual examination of Class 9 and Class 11 is doing the rounds of WhatsApp. The message is being widely circulated and shared on the digital platform. It further claims that the board has asked the schools to inform it about the number of students in class 9 and class 11 and it will hand over them the question papers accordingly. Indian Govt is Providing Work From Home Opportunities in Collaboration With An Organisation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim being made in the viral message is fake. PIB further clarifies that no such announcement has been made by the CBSE. It asks people to refrain from forwarding such false messages. Centre is Providing Rs 1,60,000 to Girl Child Under PM Laadli Lakshmi Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Fact Check By PIB:

A #WhatsApp message claiming that the question paper of class 9th and 11th final examinations will be prepared by the @cbseindia29 is in circulation.#PIBFactCheck: ▶️This claim is #FAKE! ▶️CBSE has made NO such announcement. ▶️Refrain from forwarding such #False messages. pic.twitter.com/AN1PT6LlBf — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 9, 2021

Government and its various authorities have time and again cautioned the people against such false and misleading claims being circulated widely on the social media platforms. People are advised to rely only on official notification and releases by the competent authorities for any information. People are also advised to cross check any claim being made on social media and refrain forwarding messages without verification in order to avoid falling for fake news.

