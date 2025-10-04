Did India Post Send SMS Asking To Update Address Within 24 Hours To Avoid Package Being Returned? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral Message

Mumbai, October 4: A message circulating online allegedly shows an SMS being sent by India Post to one of its customers and asking the customer to update his/her address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned. The viral message allegedly sent by India Post shows the government-operated postal system telling the customer that their package has arrived at the warehouse. However, the message states that India Post was unable to deliver due to to incomplete address while attempting delivery twice.

"India Post: Your package has arrived at the warehouse, and we attempted delivery twice but were unable due to incomplete address information," the content of the message read. The viral message attributed to India Post further creates a sense of urgency and asks the customer to update the details of their address within 48 hours. "Please update your address details within 48 hrs; otherwise, your package will be returned," the message further claimed. Is Viral Photo of Camera-Free iPhone Real? Do Nuclear Plants Ask Workers To Use Camera-Free iPhones? Here’s a Fact Check.

The so-called India Post message also shared a link to update the address and added that they will re-deliver after the address update is completed. "Please update the address in the link: https://indiapost-gov-in.one/index," it added. While the India Post message appears to be true and also prompts users to click on the link provided in the text, it's important to know if the viral message is genuine or fake. Scroll below to know the truth.

PIB Warns Over Clicking On Fraudulent Links, Says Viral Message Attributed to India Post Is Fake

Have you also received an SMS stating that your package has arrived at the warehouse, further asking you to update your address details within 24 hours to avoid the package being returned❓#PIBFactCheck ✅ Beware! This message is #Fake ✅ India Post never sends such messages… pic.twitter.com/8nZiRn1BiF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 4, 2025

A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) revealed that the viral message attributed to India Post is fake. PIB's Fact Check unit further said that India Post never sends such messages asking customers to update their address for delivering articles. It also warned against clicking on fraudulent links shared in the message. "Beware of fake links. India Post never sends such messages," PIB added. Did Air Chief Marshall AP Singh Say IAF Is Ready To Fly Strikes Against Ladakh Protesters After 6 Months Grounded? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI-Generated Video Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

It must be recalled that PIB has time and again urged people to refrain from sharing personal information or direct them to a suspicious link. So, the alleged claim that India Post sent a message to its customers asking them to update their address details within 24 hours to avoid the package from being returned is fake. PIB clarified that India Post never sends such messages. It also advised people not to click on suspicious links provided in such messages.

