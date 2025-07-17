Fact Check: Did Hans Zimmer Say Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’ Will Earn Him an Oscar? Viral Quote Is Completely Fake

The upcoming two-part Ramayana is poised to become the biggest film in Indian cinema history. With a stellar cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol, producer Namit Malhotra is aiming for massive international reach - backed by a staggering reported budget of USD 500 million. ‘Ramayana’ Budget: INR 4000 Crore Invested in Nitesh Tiwari-Ranbir Kapoor’s Mythological Epic by Namit Malhotra, Budget Surpasses THESE Recent Hollywood Biggies! (Watch Video).

To match the scale, Malhotra has brought in legendary German composer Hans Zimmer to co-score the film alongside India’s own maestro AR Rahman.

Hans Zimmer is a titan in the world of film music. With a career spanning four decades, he’s known for composing some of the most iconic Hollywood soundtracks - including Rain Man, The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, The Dark Knight trilogy, Dune Parts 1 and 2, and even the recent F1 The Movie - effortlessly blending orchestral grandeur with cutting-edge electronic soundscapes.

Hans Zimmer's Alleged Viral Quote on 'Ramayana'

Recently, a quote attributed to Hans Zimmer has gone viral on social media. The post claims the composer said, "The Oscars haven’t always been fair to me, but I’m confident that Ramayana will earn one. It’s one of the best works of my career."

The Oscars haven’t always been fair to me, but I’m confident that #Ramayana will earn one, it’s one of the best works of my career" - #HansZimmer — Telugu Chitraalu (@CineChitraalu) July 15, 2025

Sounds impressive, doesn’t it? Except - there's no source. The viral post doesn’t cite any interview, article, or official statement to support this claim.

Fact Check: Is the Quote Real?

Let’s break it down.

1. Is Hans Zimmer Upset with the Oscars?

The quote implies Zimmer feels snubbed by the Academy. In reality, Hans Zimmer has received 12 Oscar nominations, winning twice - for The Lion King (1994) and Dune: Part One (2022). While he may have been overlooked at times, he is far from ignored.

2. Has Zimmer Ever Made This Statement?

As of now, there is no credible source - neither from print, broadcast, nor digital media - where Hans Zimmer has spoken about Ramayana, let alone made any Oscar prediction about it. Zimmer is also known for being humble and measured in interviews, rarely making bold claims about awards before a film's release.

Conclusion

No, Hans Zimmer did not say that Ramayana will win him an Oscar, nor did he claim it’s one of the best works of his career. The quote currently doing the rounds online is fabricated and should be treated as yet another example of misinformation spread via social media.

That said, the collaboration between Zimmer and AR Rahman is indeed real - and incredibly exciting for fans of cinema and music alike.

Ramayana Part 1 is slated for release during Diwali 2026, with Part 2 expected the following year. Both films are directed by Nitesh Tiwari with a screenplay by Shridhar Raghavan.

