Fact Check: Diego Maradona Fat Video Going Viral Is a Scene From 2015 Movie 'Youth' Played by Actor Roly Serrano

A video is going viral claiming legendary footballer Diego Maradona juggling a tennis ball with his foot. However, what’s interesting about the video is that it shows obese Maradona playing the tennis ball. The video was also shared Ranjit Bajaj, owner of Minerva Punjab FC, which he later removed. The video claims Maradona has put up a lot of weight in the lockdown due to coronavirus crisis. The video is actually a misleading, but it has some links to the great footballer. Vintage Diego Maradona Video Goes Viral, Shows Argentine Genius Dribbling Past Four Opponents in a Charity Game at Napoli

The video is actually a scene from 2015 Italian comedy-drama movie ‘Youth’ and the character is fictional Maradona. Argentine actor Roly Serrano plays Maradona in the movie, and interestingly, he resembles the footballer. The Youth was directed by Paolo Sorrentino and the movie revolves around two friends who travel through the Swiss Alps reflecting on their lives. Diego Maradona Asks for a New 'Hand of God' to End COVID-19 Crisis.

Please tell me this is NOT Maradona!😳😱😱 pic.twitter.com/VlxegLtrMi — GoalsTV⚽️ (@goalstv3) June 3, 2020

Serrano’s unverified Instagram account also has pictures of him playing Maradona. He had shared the photos last year.

Meanwhile, Maradona is currently coaching Argentine club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, and his contract was recently extended till the end of the 2020-21 season. He has been associated with the club since September 2019.

