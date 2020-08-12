Fact Check: Image of Human Trial Volunteer For Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Shared As Pic of President Vladimir Putin's Daughter

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has developed the world's first COVID-19 vaccine and one of his daughters received the first dose, a video started getting hits on social media which claimed to show Putin's daughter getting vaccinated. However, digging deep into the video's details, it was found to be falsely shared.

Following Putin's announcement of his daughter being given the dose of world's first COVID-19 vaccine, a video was shared on social media with the title 'President Putin's daughter gets first COVID-19 vaccine of the world'. Soon the video went viral and was shared by thousands of netizens. COVID-19 Virus Can be Killed by Drinking Hot Water or Inhaling Steam? Fact-Check Debunks Fake 'Vishwa Steam Saptah' WhatsApp Message.

Here's the viral video:

President Putin's daughter gets first covid-19 vaccine of the world #RussianVaccine pic.twitter.com/Gu9k9zbOCE — State news kannada (@CityBhargav) August 11, 2020

With people becoming curious, the Logical Indian did break the video in individual frames using InVId and found out that the claim of Putin's daughter in the video is false. The video has been taken from June 26, 2020.

Fact check

Claim : The human trial volunteer for Russia's COVID-19 vaccine shared as pic of President Vladimir Putin's daughter Conclusion : The image is false. The video has been taken from June 26, 2020. Full of Trash Clean

