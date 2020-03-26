Fact Check: In Israel No Death From COVID-19? Fake WhatsApp Forward States Drink Made of Lemon And Bicarbonate Saved Citizens From Coronavirus

While the WhatsApp forward states that there are no COVID-related deaths in Israel, in reality, Israel has witnessed five deaths and close to 2,400 cases so far. The fake news comes at a time when the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that they would not avoid a complete lockdown without a decrease in the rate of new coronavirus infections. Citizens wanting to go out for a stroll or take a stroll have been asked to stay within 100 meters of their homes. Schools have been shut and businesses closed leading to more than 5,00,000 lay-offs.
Talking about the mixture of baking soda and lemon juice, it has some health benefits. It is a home remedy to detoxify the body, balance pH levels, improve digestion, boost the immune system, aid heart health, protect the skin and liver. However, one must know the correct proportion of baking soda to be used otherwise, it may cause diarrhoea and gas, whereas too much lemon juice could trigger acid reflux and make symptoms worse.
One should note that there is no approved antiviral drug for coronavirus as of now. Although tests are being conducted, no vaccine has been found yet. As of now, doctors recommend patients to rest and take fluids to avoid dehydration and administer medicine to reduce pain and fever.
Fact check
A WhatsApp forward claims that Israel has reported no Coronavirus-related deaths as they had a drink made of lemon and bicarbonate. It also details how the drink can save a person from the deadly virus.
The fake forward claims that people can be saved by consuming the drink which strengthens the immune system.