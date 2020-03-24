Fact Check: Bananas Prevent Coronavirus Infection? Viral Video Claiming Australian Research Stated Bananas Can Help Prevent COVID-19 Is FAKE; Here’s the Truth

Bananas Prevent Coronavirus Infection (Photo Credits: Facebook)

At a time when the coronavirus scare has gripped nations of the world, many fake messages and rumours over COVID-19 cure and medicines are doing rounds on social media platforms. In a latest such case, a video has been circulated repeatedly in multiple social media posts- especially on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. According to a report by news agency AFP, the video claims that the Australian researchers are discovering bananas that can help prevent infection by COVID-19. However, the claim is completely false.

The original video lasts for 3.39 by ABC News video does not mention bananas, but the doctored video of 58-second, claims researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia have proven that bananas prevent coronavirus. The short clip was published in this Facebook post on March 15, 2020. Coronavirus Vaccine: US Begins First Human Trial of COVID-19 Vaccination in Seattle.

Here's the Doctored Video:

Here's the Original Video:

The AFP report reveals that the video has been doctored from a news report by the Australian television channel ABC to include references to bananas. According to the AFP report, the scientist cited in the report told the news agency that the claim is untrue. Fact Check: Viral Photo of Coffins Not Related to COVID 19 Deaths in Italy; Here's The Truth.

In the video that was widely posted, the report, bears the logo of Australia’s public broadcaster ABC News and the news anchor can be heard saying: “Scientists from the University of Queensland are confident they’ll be able to develop a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus.”

The misleading clip then shows a collage of visualisations of bananas and viruses saying that research made by scientists from the University of Queensland in Australia have proven that bananas, improve your inmune system due to the super source of Vitamins B-6 and helps prevent coronavirus. Having a banana a day keeps the coronavirus AWAY". However, the claim is false as the World Health Organisation has stated that there is no cure so far or medicine to treat coronanirus.

