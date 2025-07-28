Did Bihar Boy Avinash Kumar Build Single-Seater Aircraft With Scrap for INR 7,000? Viral Video Turns Out To Be From Bangladesh in Fact Check

No, Bihar Youth Did Not Build Aircraft From Scrap for INR 7,000, Viral Video Is From Bangladesh (Photo Credits: X)

Mumbai, July 28: Did a Bihar youth really build an aircraft using scrap for INR 7,000? You may have seen videos on social media claiming to show that a local Muzaffarpur boy named Avinash Kumar made a single-seater aircraft out of scrap and raw materials with just INR 7,000. However, that is not true.

Social media has been abuzz with claims that a teenager named Avinash Kumar from Bihar's Muzaffarpur built a single-seater aircraft entirely from scrap material for just INR 7,000. Several viral videos show the young man allegedly flying the aircraft up to 300 feet, earning widespread praise and admiration across platforms. Posts circulating online claim that he completed the project without any formal training or guidance. Fact Check: Is Aamir Khan in Trouble? Why Did 25 Police Officers Visit ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Actor’s Bandra Residence in Mumbai? LatestLY Exclusive.

Video Falsely Claiming Video Is From Bihar

The viral 42-second video shows a chaotic scene in a grassy field where an aircraft made from scrap materials attempts its first trial run. In the video, locals can be seen chasing the moving aircraft and recording the moment on their phones. Interestingly, many social media users are claiming that the video features a teenage boy from Bihar who allegedly built the aircraft himself.

Did Bihar Boy Avinash Kumar Build Single-Seater Aircraft With Scrap for INR 7,000?

However, a fact check reveals that these claims are misleading and fake. The video in question is not from India, but from Bangladesh, and the person featured is not Avinash Kumar but Julhas Mollah, a Bangladeshi national. Is India Planning To Ground Rafale Fighter Jets? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Peddled by Pakistani Propaganda YouTube Channel.

Viral Video Is From Bangladesh

Not Bihar, this video is from Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/ik5yJXLsFr — India Today Fact Check (@IndiaTodayFacts) July 28, 2025

Contrary to the viral narrative, Mollah’s aircraft took four years to build and cost approximately 8 lakh Bangladeshi Taka (around INR 6 lakh), far more than the INR 7,000 figure being circulated online.

Fact check

Claim : Bihar youth built aircraft using scrap for INR 7,000. Conclusion : The claim is fake and video is from Bangladesh. Full of Trash Clean

