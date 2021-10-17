Govt Giving Monthly Allowance to Unemployed Individuals Under Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, October 17: A message claiming that the Government of India is providing a sum of Rs 3,500 to unemployed individuals on a monthly basis is being widely shared and circulated. The viral message claims that the money is being given under the 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana.' It also provides a registration link to fill the application form the scheme, specifies the eligibility criteria and gives deadline as well. Govt Providing Jobs, Laptops, Mobiles Under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Campaign? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the claim in the viral message is fake. The bureau further clarifies that 'No such scheme is being run by the Government of India.' It also asks people to no click on any such links as it may be a fraud attempt. Indian Govt is Providing Work From Home Opportunities in Collaboration With An Organisation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Fact Check By PIB:

The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the people against such fraudulent claims being made regarding central and state government schemes. People are advised to rely only on official notification from competent government authorities and verified sources for any such information about government-run schemes to avoid falling for such fraudulent attempts.

