Govt Providing Jobs, Laptops, Mobiles Under Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Campaign? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth

New Delhi, October 16: An advertisement claiming that the government is providing various benefits including employment opportunities under its 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign is going viral. The advertisement claims that the government is providing jobs, laptops and mobiles under the scheme. It further asks people to share their details by sending an SMS to avail the offer and get the jobs. Centre has Removed The Column of Nationality from Indian Passport? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Debunking the false information, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has found out that the advertisement regarding the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme is a fraud attempt. The bureau further clarifies that there is no provision to give money to anyone personally under this scheme. Indian Govt is Providing Work From Home Opportunities in Collaboration With An Organisation? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim, Reveals Truth.

Fact Check By PIB:

The government and its various agencies have time and again cautioned the people against such fraudulent claims being made regarding central and state government schemes. People are advised to rely only on official notification from competent government authorities and verified sources for any such information about government-run schemes to avoid falling for such fraudulent attempts.

Claim : Govt is providing jobs, laptops, mobiles under \'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao\' scheme. Conclusion : It is a fraud attempt.

