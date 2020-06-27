New Delhi, June 27: A letter purportedly issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding online counselling and allotment of seats in postgraduate medical courses is being widely circulated on social media platforms. The letter, purportedly written to Chief Secretaries of states, claims Directorate General of Health Services will conduct online counselling for allotment of seats in MD, MS, Diploma and MDS courses. NEET-UG Exam 2020 Postponed to August by NTA? PIB Debunks Fake News, Know Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message.

"The Directorates General of Health Services, Government of India, New Delhi has encrusted with responsibility to Conduct Online counselling for allotment of Post Graduate (MD/MS/Diploma and MDS) seats to eligible and qualified candidates as per the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India (sic)," read the letter allegedly written by Preeti Sudan who is Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As the letter is going viral on social media platforms, the PIB Fact Check issued a clarification, saying this is fake. "The letter is #Fake. No such letter has been issued by Health Ministry," read a tweet by PIB Fact Check.

PIB Clarification on Fake Letter Regarding Online Counselling and Allotment of PG Medical Seats:

Claim- A Letter circulating allegedly from Health Ministry to Chief Secretaries of all states, regarding online counselling & PG seat allotment. #PIBFactCheck- The letter is #Fake. No such letter has been issued by Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/ScHeN5l8Ui — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 27, 2020

Amid coronavirus pandemic, fake news and misinformation are being circulated widely on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter among others. LatestLY advises its readers not to fall prey to fake news. Don't believe what you receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook, Twitter and other social platforms. Visit the official website of Press Information Bureau or LatestLY.com for verified and authentic news.

