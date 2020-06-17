Coronavirus in India: Live Map

NEET-UG Exam 2020 Postponed to August by NTA? PIB Debunks Fake News, Know Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message

Fact Check Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 01:51 PM IST
Fake News of NEET-UG Exam 2020 Postponed to August (Photo Credits: PIB)

New Delhi, June 17: A viral post is being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an order saying that the NEET-UG Exam 2020 has been postponed to August. The viral post which is doing rounds on several WhatsApp groups, alleged that the public notice was issued by the NTA, triggering panic and confusion among students. In May, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had informed that the NEET 2020 Exam will be held on July 26, 2020.

The claim states: "A WhatsApp forward of an alleged public notice by National Testing Agency (NTA) is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to August. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the news was fake and there is no such advisory on postponing the test. " It's Fake. There is no such advisory on postponing the test. Check your info only from authentic sources", the PIB said. National Scholarship Portal Offering Scholarship of Rs 10,000 for College Students? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Post.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

On May 5, Pokhriyal held an interaction with students via video conferencing and responded to the various concerns and queries of the students relating to school examinations, entrance examinations, Academic Calendar, online education, Fees, Mental health of students, international students, fellowships among others. He announced the dates of pending entrance examinations. He informed that the NEET will be held on July 26, 2020. He further informed that JEE MAIN will be held on July 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23 July, 2020. The Minister added that JEE (Advance) may be held in August.

Fact check

Claim :

A WhatsApp forward of an alleged public notice by NTA is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to August.

Conclusion :

PIB fact check reveals that the message is fake as there is no such advisory on postponing the test.

Full of Trash
Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

