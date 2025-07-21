Will Banks Be Closed for a Few Days This Week? Know When Is Last Bank Holiday of July 2025 As Banks To Remain Closed for 2 Days Between July 21-27

Mumbai, July 21: With less than 11 days left for July 2025 to end, people are looking online to know if there are any bank holidays this week. This week, from July 21 to 27, is the fourth week of the month. Will banks be closed for a few days this week? People across the country are looking for an answer to this question, as it is believed that banks will remain closed for a few days this week. Scroll below to know the truth.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) July bank holiday list, banks will remain closed for 13 days this month. It must be noted that the official designated bank holiday of July 2025 is on July 28 on account of Drukpa Tshe-zi in Sikkim. That said, public and private banks observe public holidays on every second and fourth Saturday of the month. RBI Bank Holiday List for July 2025: Banks To Remain Closed on These Days This Month, Check Region-Wise Bank Holidays Dates.

Are Banks Open or Closed This Week?

Although there is no official bank holiday from July 21-27, banks will remain closed for two days this week. Banks will stay shut for business on Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27. Wonder why? Well, that's because July 26 (Saturday) is the fourth Saturday of the month. In view of this, banks will remain closed for physical banking. Similarly, banks will remain shut on Sunday, July 27, because of the weekend holiday.

That said, people need not worry as digital services, including online banking, ATMs, UPI, etc, will remain operational 24/7. So, the answer to the question, "Will banks be closed for a few days this week?" is yes. Banks will remain closed on Saturday, July 26, the fourth Saturday of the month, and on Sunday, July, as it is a standard holiday. Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

It is also worth noting that banks will remain shut on Monday, July 28, on account of the Drukpa Tshe-zi festival in Sikkim. July 28 has been declared a designated bank holiday by the RBI and will see banks staying shut in Sikkim and its capital city, Gangtok.

