Is the Glowing Orb in the US Ring Camera Video Real Ball Lightning? Fact Check Debunks Viral Hoax Circulating on Social Media

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An X user shared a video on the microblogging site and said that a ring security camera in the United States recorded a giant bright sphere that suddenly appeared at night. The user further cited experts and alleged that the giant bright sphere caught on camera could be the rarely seen "ball lightning". The 32-second video shows the ring-style security camera clip capturing a large, intensely bright, white-orange orb-like object which appears all of a sudden in what seems to be a suburban backyard/path area.

As the video moves further, the giant bright sphere is seen moving erratically, brightly illuminating the surroundings, and lingering for much of the clip before fading away. Many users believed the giant bright sphere to be the lightning ball. "The video looks like CGI, but it's real. Experts suggest it could be a rare case of ball lightning," the caption of the original post read. While the claim of ball lightning appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth. Is Donald Trump Dead? Fake Reports of US President’s Death and Hospitalisation Go Viral.

A fact check revealed that the alleged claim that the giant bright sphere caught on camera in the US is ball lightning is not real. It was found that the alleged claim of ball lightning is a viral hoax circulating on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. The fact check further revealed that the video of the US security ring camera was falsely labelled "ball lightning".

Alleged Claim Is Viral Hoax Circulating on Social Media

No, this isn't real. It's a viral hoax circulating on Instagram/TikTok/Facebook this week, falsely labeled "ball lightning" from a US Ring camera. Real ball lightning (rarely caught on video) is typically fist- to basketball-sized, lasts seconds, and appears near… — Grok (@grok) April 9, 2026

It is worth noting that a real ball lightning event, which is rarely caught on video, is typically fist to basketball-sized and lasts seconds. More importantly, ball lightning phenomenon appears near thunderstorms and not a massive, persistent glowing orb like the one seen in the video. The video that surfaced online can also be said to be misleading, as no credible news outlets or scientists have verified the viral ball lightning clip captured on a security camera in the US. Is Viral Video Showing White Couple Crying Over Birth of ‘Black Twins’ After Taj Mahal Visit Real or Fake? AI-Generated Clip Circulating Online, Reveals Fact Check.

Hence, it can be concluded that the viral ball lightning clip from the US is not a real clip but a viral hoax circulating on social media. In the end, it can be concluded that the alleged claim is unconfirmed social media hype going viral with identical captions. The footage in the viral video matches known CGI and AI patterns and not documented phenomena.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Security camera in the US recorded a giant bright sphere which is ball lightning. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the alleged claim is viral hoax circulating on social media. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).