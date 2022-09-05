'Kashmir Celebrations FAKE VIDEO' After Pakistan Defeats India in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 Cricket Match Goes Viral, Srinagar Police Debunks Viral News

Pakistan registered a five-wicket victory over India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament. The Super 4 stage match was the second time the two sides locked horns in the edition so far, with India also winning the opening match by five wickets. Therefore, celebrations by the fans and supporters of the Pakistan cricket team after the 'revenge match' was expected to be grand. However, a video claiming to be residents celebrating from Jammu and Kashmir are shared multiple times, including those from verified handles on Twitter. The official Srinagar Police Twitter account debunked this fake video with misleading information. Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Players Celebrate in Dressing Room After Five-Wicket Win Against India in Super 4 Match (Watch Video).

Several Twitter users have been sharing a video claiming it to be Kashmiris indulging in celebrations after India vs Pakistan cricket match. Some of the captions for this video are, "WHAT A WIN congratulations Pakistan. Last night celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir," "Celebrations from Occupied Kashmir," "Firecracker and celebrations in Srinagar Jammu and Kashmir for the victory of Pakistan." Many netizens even went on to write, "Video circulating, celebrations in Indian Occupied Kashmir after Pakistan defeated the Indian team" and "Amazed to see the volume of celebrations on Pakistan victory against India in IOJK is way bigger than here in Pakistan." But this is nothing but fake news doing the rounds on the internet. And the fact check and clarification are done by none other than the Srinagar Police.

Fake News Spread After India vs Pakistan Super 4 Match in Asia Cup 2022

Baseless Rumours Fly on Social Media

Besides the restrictions on celebrations by Indian govt. On #indvspak cricket match...#kashmirians did not miss the opportunity..#kashmir celebrates 🇵🇰 ✌️. With out any fear.. https://t.co/oDrwG5SgLR — Môhammad Ab'bas (@MohamadAbbas171) September 5, 2022

Srinagar Police first debunked the misinformation by quoting a verified handle spreading fake news (now deleted). They write, "Don't spread fake news and sensationalism by circulating old videos. Nothing of this sort reported from anywhere." They followed it up with another tweet, "The video is half a decade old from Nawakadal chowk. Don't spread fake news and sensationalism by circulating old videos. Nothing of this sort reported from anywhere. #FakeNewsAlert.”

The video is half a decade old from Nawakadal chowk. Don't spread fake news and sensationalism by circulating old videos. Nothing of this sort reported from anywhere. #FakeNewsAlert — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) September 4, 2022

There are many fake/ old videos being shared on twitter by many handles including verified ones for sensationalism. If you live in Srinagar you will know how peaceful and calm post match atmosphere is today. It is again requested to all not to circulate such fake & old videos. — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) September 4, 2022

In another following tweet, they write, "There are many fake/ old videos being shared on twitter by many handles including verified ones for sensationalism. If you live in Srinagar you will know how peaceful and calm post match atmosphere is today. It is again requested to all not to circulate such fake & old videos. [sic]"

With this, we can conclude that these videos are fake and spread with the intention of stoking hatred and confusion in society. One must not only refrain from spreading fake news but also be alert to fall for such pieces of misinformation.

Fact check

Claim : Celebrations take place in Kashmir after Pakistan beat India in Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 cricket match. Conclusion : The video is half a decade old from Nawakadal chowk. It is spread with a fake context. Full of Trash Clean

