Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in the Super 4 game of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. The Green Shirts fell to a similar defeat earlier against the Men in Blue in a group stage clash at the same venue. As they got their revenge on Rohit Sharma's side, Pakistan players were pumped and could not shy away from celebrating every moment of their win against the defending champions of the tournament. In a viral video posted by the Pakistan Cricket, it was seen that players were jumping and hugging each other inside the team dressing room. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 Stat Highlights: Mohammad Rizwan Shines As Pakistan Register Five-Wicket Win in Super 4 Encounter

Watch Pak Players celebrating inside Dressing Room:

The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations 🤗 🎥 Relive the last over of Pakistan's thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room 👏🎊#AsiaCup2022 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/xHAePLrDwd — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 4, 2022

