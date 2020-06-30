Mumbai Police Debunks Fake Messages Over COVID-19 Guidelines Issued by Maharashtra Govt, Urges People to Dial 100 For Any Information

Mumbai, June 30: Amid the Maharashtra state government extending the coronavirus lockdown till July 31 due to rise in number of COVID-19 cases, several messages are making the rounds on social media on what is being allowed and what not in Mumbai. Following this, Mumbai Police on Monday issued a clarification, requesting people not to believe or forward such fake messages, as those have not been issued by the police department.

Among the viral message floating on social media including the timings for medical shops to function, movement guidelines for people in the vicinity of 2 kilometres, helpline numbers for senior citizens and ordering goods from nearby stores. All together, the viral message speak about 11 guidelines. Maharashtra Government Extends Lockdown in State Till July 31.

Mumbai Police, while debunking the message, took to Twitter and wrote, "We would like to inform Mumbaikars that the attached guidelines have not been issued by Mumbai Police. We request citizens to neither believe nor forward this message to any of their friends or family members. Please rely only on official sources for any information. #Dial100 "

Here's what Mumbai Police said:

We would like to inform Mumbaikars that the attached guidelines have not been issued by Mumbai Police. We request citizens to neither believe nor forward this message to any of their friends or family members. Please rely only on official sources for any information. #Dial100 pic.twitter.com/hmafwCstCq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 29, 2020

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government extended the coronavirus lockdown till July 31, citing rise in COVID-19 numbers. It also issued fresh guidelines for what it called 'Mission Begin Again'.

