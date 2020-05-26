Mumbai, Pune To Be Under Military Lockdown For 10 Days From May 31? Mumbai Police Debunks Fake News

Message Being Circulated on WhatsApp (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mumbai, May 26: As COVID-19 cases are steadily rising day by day, numerous misinformation are being spread on social media. In recent, a message is being widely circulated on the internet, especially on WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook. The forward claimed that Mumbai and Pune city will be under military lockdown for 10 days. Only milk and medicine will be available in the city, it added. Shramik Special Train from Mumbai to West Bengal 'Overcrowded'? Fake News, Video Going Viral is From Bangladesh, Reveals Fact Check.

"Entire Mumbai and Pune will be under Military lockdown for 10 days starts from Sunday from 31st May imm.after lockdown 4. So please stock everything especially groceries & vegetables. Cities can be handed over to Military. Only milk and medicine will be allowed. Please inform all your Mumbai Pune friends. Central Govt. meetings are going on and total shut down of Mumbai is expected to be announced anytime," the WhatsApp forward claimed. Fact Check: Old Photo of Woman Cycling With Baby Tied to Her Back Misleadingly Shared As Of Migrant Worker, Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post.

Message Going Viral on WhatsApp:

A Similar Message Was Also Shared on Twitter:

please inform your Mumbai friends if one stays

Maharastra Govt meeting is going on and total shut down of mumbai is expected to be announced this at anytime.All stationed n living @ Mumbai n Pune .

Is this forward message true?@CMOMaharashtra @MumbaiPolice @TMCaTweetAway— Mansi Savar (@MansiSavar) May 26, 2020

Mumbai Police, however, in a tweet called the messages about the lockdown as fake. It urged people to break the chain and do not forward the message. The Twitter handle said that all supplies and movement will be permitted as per lockdown guidelines.

Mumbai Police Tweet:

The attached message is fake but being widely circulated. If it reaches you, break the chain & do not forward. All essential supplies will be available & movement permitted only as per lockdown guidelines. #FakeMessageAlert pic.twitter.com/K5BLN7UN6h — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 26, 2020

"The attached message is fake but being widely circulated. If it reaches you, break the chain & do not forward. All essential supplies will be available & movement permitted only as per lockdown guidelines," Mumbai Police tweeted.

Fact check