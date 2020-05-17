Shramik Special Train from Mumbai to West Bengal 'Overcrowded'? Fake News, Video Going Viral is From Bangladesh, Reveals Fact Check

Fake News on Overcrowded Train (Photo Ctredits: PIB)

New Delhi, May 17: Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, social media has been flooded with misinformation and fake news, triggering panic and chaos among people. In a latest such case, a fake video was being circulated on social media claiming that an overcrowded train, which was claimed to be a Shramik Special Train, was carrying migrant workers from Mumbai to West Bengal. Dismissing the speculations, the government rejected the claims made by social media users and said the video of an overcrowded train with a message saying it is Shramik Special Train carrying migrants was an old video of a train in Bangladesh.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the fake video and said it is an old video of an overcrowded train in Bangladesh from year 2018. The video triggered panic among migrant workers, who have been travelling to their home states in these Shramik Special Train that were started by the Indian Railways from May 1. Indian Railways Ramps Up Its ‘Back Home’ Mission, Ferries Over 12 Lakh Passengers to Their Home States by Shramik Special Trains.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Claim - video of an overcrowded train is circulating on social media with a message claiming it is Shramik Special train carrying migrants from Mumbai to West Bengal#PIBFactCheck- It's an old video of an overcrowded train in Bangladesh from the year 2018. The video is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/LEKlFUkFjf — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 17, 2020

In these Shramik Special Trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water. So far, the Indian Railways has transported more than 14 Lakhs stranded people back to their home state in 15 days- From May 1 till midnight May 15. As on midnight of May 15, a total of 1074 'Shramik Special' trains have been operationalized from various states across the country.

