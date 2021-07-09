NEET-UG Exam to Be Conducted on September 5, 2021? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Public Notice

New Delhi, July 9: A fake public notice claiming that NEET-UG will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 5, 2021, is being circulated on social media platforms, triggering panic and confusion among students. The fake claim comes at a time when the students across the country are speculating National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exam dates. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that no such announcement has been made by NTA.

"No such public notice, declaring the conduct of NEET-UG on 5 September 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency," PIB fact check tweeted. Apart from the PIB fact check, the NTA issued a clarification saying that a fake public notice regarding the Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) – 2021 is being widely circulated which is fake.

The notification said that the NTA is still in consultation with the concerned Stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG) – 2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake Public Notice with the subject line – “Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) - 2021” is being circulated through various means, including social media. It is vehemently denied that no such Public Notice, declaring the conduct of NEET (UG) on 5th Sep 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency so far", the NTA said.

Here's the tweet:

A #FAKE public notice claiming that #NEET-UG will be conducted on 5 September 2021 is circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck: No such public notice, declaring the conduct of NEET-UG on 5 September 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency 🔗https://t.co/Zko4ochbWB pic.twitter.com/80OlmKut6k — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 9, 2021

The NTA further added saying that the fake and unauthorized Public Notice has been viewed seriously by the NTA, as it is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements with a motive to misguide the aspiring candidates, , parents, guardians and public at large. Candidates are requested not to pay heed to such miscreants and misinformation and visit the official websites i.e. www.nta.ac.in and https://ntaneet.nic.in for authentic information.

Fact check

Claim : A fake public notice claiming that NEET-UG will be conducted on 5 September 2021 is circulating on social media. Conclusion : No such public notice, declaring the conduct of NEET-UG on September 5, 2021 has been issued by the National Testing Agency. Full of Trash Clean

