Rs 500 Note in Which Green Stripe Is Not Near RBI Governor’s Signature Should Not Be Taken? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post

New Delhi, June 26: A fake post regarding Rs 500 currency note is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the note in which the green stripe is not near the RBI Governor's signature but is near the picture of Mahatma Gandhi, should not be taken. The fake and misleading news has created confusion among the masses. As per the claim, the Rs 500 note where the green stripe is marked near the picture of Mahatma Gandhi will be invalid. New Indian Rupee Notes in 2018: From Rs 2,000 to Rs 100, Here’s How Currency Denominations Continued to Evolve After Demonetisation.

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the claim is completely fake and baseless. According to details by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), both types of Rs 500 banknotes are valid. This means, both the types of Rs 500 notes, irrespective of wherever the green strip is, stand valid. Check Detailed Information by RBI About News Rs 500 Currency Notes.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

The government had in November 2016 introduced new Mahatma Gandhi series notes of Rs 500 demonisation to replace the old ones. The new currency notes are different from the earlier ones in colour, size, theme, location of security features and design elements. The size of the new note is 66mm x 150mm.

Currently, the RBI issues notes in denominations of Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000. Coins in circulation comprise 50 paise and Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 denominations.

Fact check

Fact check

Claim : Rs 500 note should not be taken in which the green stripe is not near the RBI Governor\'s signature but near the picture of Mahatma Gandhi. Conclusion : This claim is fake. As per RBI, both types of notes are valid.

