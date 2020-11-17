Students Being Offered Rs 7 Lakh by Govt Under ‘Jeevan Lakshya Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral YouTube Video

New Delhi, November 17: A viral YouTube video is doing rounds on social media platform claiming that the Modi government is providing Rs 7 lakh to all students in their bank accounts. In the misleading video, it is being claimed that the Central government is offering the money to students under the 'Jeevan Lakshya Yojana'. The claim states: "A YouTube video is being claimed that under the 'Jeevan Lakshya Yojana', the central government is giving Rs 7 lakh in bank accounts of all students".

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the claim is fake as the government is not running any such scheme named 'Jeevan Lakshya Yojana'. "This claim is fake. The central government is not running any such scheme", the PIB fact check said. Govt Providing Rs 10,000 to Every Family in India Under ‘PM Funds’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post

Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus in India, fake news and misleading post have been widely circulated on social media platforms. The government has time and again requested people not to believe in such rumours and not to fall a prey to such misinformation and visit official websites for any such information.

Claim : A YouTube video claims that under the 'Jeevan Lakshya Yojana', the central government is giving Rs 7 lakh in bank accounts of all students. Conclusion : PIB fact check reveals that this claim is fake. The central government is not running any such scheme. Full of Trash Clean

