India National Cricket Team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and head coach Gautam Gambhir were spotted leaving for Dubai on September 4, ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in T20 format, will start on September 9 in the UAE (United Arab Emirates). In a video shared by Star Sports on social media, Suryakumar Yadav was seen getting out of his car and making his way into the Mumbai airport. Soon, Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir arrived in their respective vehicles and headed to the airport. Team India are the defending champion in the Asia Cup 2025 and will start their campaign against the UAE on September 10 before locking horns with Pakistan on September 14. Hardik Pandya New Hairstyle: Team India’s Star All-Rounder Flaunts Fresh Look Ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Writes ‘New Me!’ (See Pics).

Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir Leave for Dubai

Off they go! ✈️ Team India captain @surya_14kumar and star all-rounder @hardikpandya7 have left for the Asia Cup 2025. The mission? Bring the trophy home. 🏆🇮🇳 [Asia Cup 2025, Indian Cricket Team] pic.twitter.com/hYY7z6O0rc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)