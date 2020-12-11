Widows to Be Given Rs 5 Lakh and Free Sewing Machine by Govt Under ‘Vidhva Mahila Samruddhi Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video

New Delhi, December 11: A fake YouTube video is being widely circulated on social media platforms claiming that the Modi government is offering a cash amount of Rs 5 lakh in the bank accounts of all the widows in the country. The fake news which is being circulated on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp claims that along with Rs 5 Lakh, the central government is also giving free sewing machines to all the widowed women under the 'Vidhva Mahila Samruddhi Yojana'. The claim states: 'A YouTube video shows that the central government is giving cash amount of Rs 5 lakh and free sewing machine to all widow women in India under the 'Vidhva Mahila Samruddhi Yojana'.

Dismissing the rumours, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the misleading YouTube video is fake and all the claims made in it are completely false. The fact check revealed that no such scheme called the 'Vidhva Mahila Samruddhi Yojana' is being run by the central government. All Women in India Being Offered Rs 1,24,000 by Govt Under ‘Stree Swabhimaan Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral YouTube Video.

Here's the tweet:

In a bid to curb fake news, the Modi government has taken several initiatives by doing a fact check of the misleading news and verifies information being floated in digital medium. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fake news is spreading like wildfire. The government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation.

Fact check

Claim : YouTube video claims that Modi government is giving a cash amount of Rs 5 lakh and free sewing machine to all widows in India under the 'Widow Women Prosperity Scheme'. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB states that this claim is fake as no such scheme is being run by the central government. Full of Trash Clean

