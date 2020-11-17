All Women in India Being Offered Rs 1,24,000 by Govt Under ‘Stree Swabhimaan Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Viral YouTube Video

New Delhi, November 17: Fake news is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a latest such incident, a fake YouTube video that has gone viral on social media claims that the Modi government is depositing Rs 1,24,000 in bank accounts of all women in India. The misleading claim, which had led to panic among people, also claims that the government is offering money to all women under the 'Stree Swabhimaan Yojana'. The claim states: "It is being claimed in a YouTube video that the central government is depositing an amount of 1 lakh 24 thousand rupees under the 'Stree Swabhimaan Yojana' in the bank accounts of all women". Govt Providing Rs 10,000 to Every Family in India Under ‘PM Funds’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Post.

A fact-check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) dismissed the rumour and revealed the truth behind the viral YouTube video that is being circulated on social media. The fact check revealed that this claim is fake and no such scheme like the 'Stree Swabhimaan Yojana' is being run by the central government. Rs 3000 Being Deposited in Bank Accounts by Centre Under Pradhan Mantri Mandhan Yojana? PIB Fact Check Calls It Fake News.

Here's the tweet:

In a bid to curb fake news, the government has taken several initiatives by doing a fact check of the fake information and verifies information being floated in digital medium. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fake news is spreading like wildfire. The government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation.

Fact check

Claim : A YouTube video claims that govt is depositing Rs 1,24,000 in bank accounts of all women under 'Stree Swabhimaan Yojana' Conclusion : A fact check by PIB stated that the claim is fake as no such scheme is being run by the central government. Full of Trash Clean

