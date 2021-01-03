The Indian version or rather an alternative to PUBG, the game FAU-G is all set to be accessible to gamers within a few weeks. Akshay Kumar unveiled the FAU-G Anthem along with the release date of the Indian game. This Indian game based on army soldiers will release on Republic Day, January 26. Soon after the news came out, #FAUG started trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes. But this time, not surprisingly, the memes were less on the game itself but more on competitor PUBG. So FAUG is trending online with gamers poking fun at PUBG as it is also about to make a comeback.

FAU-G which stands for 'Fearless and United Guards' is developed by nCore Games, a Bengaluru-based development company. It is a multiplayer action game devised on similar lines to PUBG but here the players would be shown as Indian Army soldiers. The announcement about this game was made right after India banned Chinese apps including PUBG back in September 2020. The game is already there on Google Play Store and users can start their pre-registrations. But now with FAU-G makers revealing their release date, gamers are wondering how PUBG makers would be feeling. So funny memes and jokes on PUBG are trending online. The possible return of PUBG has always sparked funny meme reactions online.

Check Funny Memes on FAU-G and PUBG Online:

Confidence Low!

PUBG Players Today

PUBG Owner Sings...

LOL

#FAUG No update from 2 months and still in waiting pic.twitter.com/7VafKi9Ikl — Positivity (@Positiv92173522) January 3, 2021

Oh No

Akshay Kumar to PUBG

#FAUG game all set ready to be launched on 26th Jan . Meanwhile Akshay Kumar to pubg owner :- pic.twitter.com/8VHSqaNtZB — Ramadhir singh🏹🚜 (@iamramadhir) January 3, 2021

Tu Jaa!

As per the last reports, PUBG Mobile India is still awaiting an approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The company is yet to receive a nod from the government about its launch. So looks like, FAU-G has a stronger advantage with its date also related to patriotic event of Republic Day in India. If you are not a gamer, you can just enjoy the meme-fest that's going online.

