Mumbai, December 17: PUBG Mobile which was banned in India on September 2020, is trying to make a comeback in a new avatar since long. According to reports, they are waiting for the approval from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

According to earlier reports, PUBG Mobile India was expected to launch in the country. But the company is yet to receive a nod from the government. The information came to light, following an RTI query filed by a well-known e-sports entity GEM Esports. PUBG Mobile India Game to Return? Gamers Express Their Excitement With Funny Memes and Jokes as Company Makes 'Coming Soon' Announcement.

PUBG Corporation made an announcement last month about bringing a new game for the Indian users, which will be called PUBG Mobile India.

GEM Esports shared the RTI response on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEM Esports (@gem.esports)

The query filed by the e-sports entity was-, “Dear Sir/ Mam, In the month of September 2020, Government of India with the consultation of your Department (MEITY) banned various Chinese apps. One of which was Pubg Mobile Game. Now, there are many news which says that the game is being relaunched and the same is made specifically for the Indian Public and will not be harmful to the nation and its citizens. I would like to know if your department has given any such permission to the game so that it can be re-launched. "

To which, MEITY responded stating:-MEITY has not given any permission for launch of PUBG"

In September, along with PUBG, the government banned 117 other Chinese mobile applications. The other mobile apps which banned, include Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat were among some of the banned mobile apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 09:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).