Fitness influencer Dmitriy Stuzhuk who had contracted coronavirus has passed away at the age of 33. Stuzhuk's wife Sofia Stuzhuk confirmed the news of his death in an Instagram post on Saturday. The couple has three children. Stuzhuk earlier believed that COVID-19 was not real but recently in a social media post updated his followers that he was down with coronavirus after thinking that the infection was not real. The fitness influencer seems to have been infected with the virus during a trip to Turkey and was getting treatment for the disease in his native Ukraine.

Detailing his experience, he wrote on social media, he wrote, "I felt bad on the second day in Turkey. I woke up in the middle of the night because my neck was swollen and it was hard to breathe. At the same time, my stomach ached a little. The next day, a cough began to appear, but there was no temperature. There were no particular symptoms of the disease either, so I thought that these could be consequences after playing sports, changing the climate and nutrition, and plus sleeping under air conditioning. After returning from Turkey, I immediately went to take various tests, do an ultrasound scan and, just in case, decided to take a COVID test. It turned out to be positive."

As the hospital was full of patients, Dmitriy ended up being up the hospital as it was "more convenient and comfortable". But he had to be taken back to the hospital as Sofia said that he was in a "grave condition". She said that he had cardiovascular problems. He added, "His heart is not coping. His state is extremely grave. No one can do anything with this." Shortly after the incident, he passed away.

Taking to social media about husband's death, Sofia said that they did not share a good relationship but had gone through good and bad situations together. She writes, "We have lived and experienced so much with you. You were there in sorrow and in joy... I will remain grateful to you for the rest of my life for our three beautiful children."

Sofia further writes, "We were no longer together, but it hurts me no less. I am so sorry... I'm sorry. Thank you for everything, my important person, my main teacher, my guide, the father of my children. You are our guardian angel and your love will always protect our angels. How painful it is to realize... Blessed memory of you, Dima Stuzhuk."

Stuzhuk has more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram and his wife Sofia Stuzhuk has over 5.3 million followers. They often used to post pictures with their children on social media platforms.

