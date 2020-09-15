Ex-porn star, Zoe Parker dies 'in her sleep' on Saturday. Her fiance revealed that the former adult film actress passes away in her sleep in the description of a GoFundMe page. Her fiancé wanted to raise money for funeral costs and therefore set up a GoFundMe page. Zoe who had recently left the adult film industry in Los Angeles, wanted to start a new life and be closer to her family and this news of her death came as a shock to her fans and loved ones. Zoe Parker age was just 24 and it had only been months after she leaving the industry. Jay Campbell, her fiance from Weatherford, Texas, announced fiancee's death on GoFundMe and revealed that she 'passed away in her sleep' at around 2 am on Saturday.

Campbell wrote: ‘After leaving the adult industry, Zoe Parker moved back home to Texas to be near her family to start a new life. She had started doing great and recently announced her engagement and by all accounts seemed truly happy for the first time in her life.’

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of Zoe Parker. We're sending our strength and love to her family, loved ones, and fans. If you'd like to donate to her funeral expenses https://t.co/be3sF61alb — Adult Performers Guild (@APAGunion) September 13, 2020

WHO IS ZOE PARKER?

Parker appeared in more than 100 pornographic films during her career

In 2017, she was nominated for Best Virtual Reality Sex Scene Zoe Parker is a 24-year-old from Texas who entered the adult industry in 2014 and then moved to Los Angeles to pursue it as a full-time career until 2016. According to AVN Zoe has received over 100 credits from studios including Evil Angel, Team Skeet, Zero Tolerance Entertainment, Adam & Eve Pictures and Girlfriends Films. According to Heavy.com Zoe said in an interview with Holly Kingstown for Fleshbot in 2017 that her favourite thing to do away from work was walking her dog. Zoe kept her fans up to date on her socials, her most recent post to her Twitter account was made on July 21st. Zoe has over 50,000 followers on the Twitter account. Parker began her career in the porn industry in 2014, when she appeared in films for production companies including Desperate Pleasures and Bang Bros.

"I loved that you weren’t afraid of being exactly who you were. You had such an impact on those around you, such a light in life, I will miss you so much. My heart breaks knowing you won’t be in my life anymore", wrote one of Zoe’s friends paid tribute on her Facebook page.

