Four big wild cats have tested positive for COVID-19 in Barcelona Zoo. Four lions, three females and one male have contracted Coronavirus after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms of the deadly virus. Veterinary authorities informed about the lions contracting COVID-19. This becomes the second case where big cats have become infected with coronavirus. In April, four tigers and three lions at New York's Bronx Zoo's had tested positive for COVID-19.

As per Reuters report, three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, and a male were showing slight symptoms of Coronavirus as their keepers noticed. They then carried out PCR tests on the lions, similar to the way humans are tested. These animals were accustomed to their keepers and staffers of the zoo who carried out the test and the results turned out to be positive. As per the statement released by Barcelona Zoo, they have got in touch with authorities at Bronx Zoo, which dealt with COVID-19 positive cases in big cats. "The Zoo has contacted and collaborated with international experts such as the Veterinary Service of the Bronx Zoo, the only one that has documented cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection in felines," they said. Tiger Nadia was the first one here to contract coronavirus.

Two staffers were also earlier detected positive for the disease. It is yet to ascertained how the lions contracted the virus. They are meanwhile treated with care and given medication for mild-flu condition. All of them have responded well to the treatment. Besides, none of these four lions have had any contact with other animals at the zoo.

