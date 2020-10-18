The "new normal" lifestyle has us wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. While things may seem to be getting back on track with restaurants and hotels opening, these establishments have taken up the responsibilities to provide services with extra care and safety. This particular restaurant in West Bengal is serving people with free masks. And they aren't providing just any other masks to its customers but these creative new masks have zips attached to them so that it is easier to eat while also following the safety precaution. Owner of the restaurant said to ANI, "We're providing it to customers without any extra charges. However, it is not mandatory, they can wear it if they want to."

People are totally in love with these unique masks that are both safe and practical while it also doesn't stop you from eating your favourite food at the restaurants. Check out the pictures of people using these masks:

Recently, people were wearing women’s panties as masks. Yes, these NSFW face masks were worn amid coronavirus outbreak by two Japanese men as they try to protect themselves from COVID-19. Also, Madurai's one of the biggest restaurant chains Temple City also introduced a special menu with food items shaped like COVID-19. The restaurant was in fact, the first one to experiment with facemask-shaped rotis/parottas. Along with the parottas they also served corona Rava dosa and corona bhajiya. Some people are also going for extravagant face masks like this Cuttack man who wore gold face mask worth Rs 3.5 lakh amid coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, pictures of Corona curry and Mask naan from a Jodhpur restaurant were going viral. And this is not the first time we have seen food items being shaped like the deadly virus another example would be a sweet shop owner in Kolkata wanted to uplift the spirit of people in these difficult times and he designed 'corona sweets'. These are desserts that are designed like the coronavirus. The shop owner had said, the idea behind it was to tell people to fight and digest the virus and not vice versa.

