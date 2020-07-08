As the coronavirus cases across the country continue to rise authorities have been constantly creating awareness and appealing people to stay home and stay safe. Those who are stepping out of their homes for work have to compulsorily wear masks and maintain social distance. A restaurant in Madurai, Tamil Nadu went a bit too far in spreading awareness about wearing masks. They have started making parottas in the shape of face masks, dosas in the shape of Coronavirus and also bhajiyas. Ummm, now we don't know if it's tasty or not, but it definitely appeals to make awareness, even as you are out to eat. Pictures and videos of these 'corona' special food items are up on social media. Tamil Nadu is India's 2nd State to Cross 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll 1,385.

Temple City, one of the biggest restaurant chains in Madurai has intertwined the love for parottas with creating COVID-19 awareness. As reported in The Hindu owner K. L. Kumar came up with the idea and implemented it within a day. It hardly took any effort to make the shape of masks and the aim is to make people realise the importance of having face masks. Mr Kumar observed that many people are still roaming in the streets without masks, even some who come in for taking deliveries. The face mask parotta is priced at Rs 50 for two pieces and people can order in from various food delivery apps. "Not many in Madurai wear masks but everybody here loves parotta. We just put two and two together," Mr. Kumar told the report. How to Make Parotta at Home? Ingredients and Easy Recipe to Make the Perfect Kerala-Style Malabar Parotta (Watch Video).

Check Pics and Video of The Face Mask Parotta:

Mask parottas in Madurai. Art could be in all forms. pic.twitter.com/b1Kriw7d5E — Arjun (@ArjunNamboo) July 8, 2020

Making of The Parotta

Instant hit! Temple City, a restaurant chain in #Madurai has extended its love for parotta into the realm of creating awareness about #COVID19, by making parottas in the shape of masks. Read more: https://t.co/cIhDX1aQvo Video: R. Ashok pic.twitter.com/xU2wM7BSNT — The Hindu (@the_hindu) July 8, 2020

Innovative? Wait, there's more. The restaurant is also serving 'Corona' Rava dosa and 'Corona' bonda, which is like a bhajiya. Both these dishes are in the shape of a virus. Remember, the corona fries that went viral a few months ago?

Check The Pics Here:

Amidst soaring #COVID19 cases in #Madurai, a restaurant chain introduces 'face mask' parotta, 'corona' rava dosa & 'corona' bonda. Aimed at creating awareness & attracting diners in #Madurai #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/2E86sSs9Sm — Chennai 360 (@Chennai360News) July 8, 2020

Appetising? Not sure, but full points to remind people why they should be home and stay safe. Madurai has reported a steady rise in the number of cases after the lockdown restrictions were eased in the district. Any kind of awareness is a must right now, so why not be their favourite food.

