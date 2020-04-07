'Corona Sweets' Given at Kolkata Sweet Shop to Uplift Customers' Spirit Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; See Pics

Corona Sweets in Kolkata (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, April 7: Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, a sweet shop owner in West Bengal's Kolkata has come up with unique idea of 'corona sweets'- desserts that are designed like coronavirus- to uplift the spirit of people in difficult times. According to a tweet by ANI, the owner of the confectionery said that he is giving 'corona sweets' to his customers as gift. "Thousands of people are dying due to the coronavirus. It's a message to uplift the spirit of people that we will fight and digest corona & not vice versa", he said. When Will Coronavirus End in India?

According to a pictures tweeted by ANI, cakes, cupcakes and other desserts were designed in shape of COVID-19 virus. The owner further added that the idea behind it was to tell people to fight and digest the virus and not vice versa. In West Bengal, three people have died due to coronavirus so far while as many as 80 cases have been reported from the state. Among the affected states, Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 748, followed by Tami Nadu with 571 cases, and then Delhi which has reported 523 cases.

Take a Look at the Corona Sweets:

West Bengal: A sweet shop in Kolkata is giving 'Corona' sweets to its customers as gift. Owner of the shop says,"Thousands of people are dying due to the #Coronavirus. It's a message to uplift the spirit of people that we will fight and digest corona & not vice versa". (06.04.20) pic.twitter.com/IUwH5KA98T — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases mounted to 4281, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. Of the total, 3,851 are active cases, 318 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital. As many as 111 people have died due to COVID-19.