Do you believe in jackpots or like winning something for free? These days we come across several contests and giveaways where you have to do a task and win something in return. A Twitter user is now convincing netizens for his tweet to reach 1 million likes in order to get a new OnePlus 8T for free! Dhanush, a 20-year-old requested the company to give him a phone for free as he loves it so much but cannot afford to buy one on his own. The company responded that they will give him a OnePlus 8T for free if his tweet gets a million likes. Netizens are already helping him as his tweet has garnered 39,000 likes already. But others pointed that it could be a scam. OnePlus 8T Retail Box Revealed Ahead of India Launch.

Dhanush (@Dhanush33) tweeted a screenshot of his conversation with official OnePlus account. "Guys @oneplus challenged me! Help your boy out, please like and retweet" he wrote. In his conversation, he requests them to give him a phone for free and talks about their phones all the time. Earlier denying the possibility, they asked him to share it on Twitter and get a million likes. They mention they will give him the OnePlus 8T which is yet to be officially launched and touted to be a 'flagship' product which will launch on October 14. Soon after he tweeted, people have helped him out with close to 40,000 likes at the time of publishing.

Check The Tweet Here:

Guys @oneplus challenged me! Help your boy out, please like and retweet 🥺🙏 pic.twitter.com/9JEqD2iDme — sting (@Dhanush33) October 8, 2020

While some people are out there liking the tweet, others have advised the boy to work hard and earn the things he needs rather than asking about like this. Some others said that 1 million is too much a number to ask for and this probably looks like some free marketing scam. Meanwhile, others posted that they have got similar messages from the support team and there seems to be no truth to this idea of giving away free phones.

