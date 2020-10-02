OnePlus India is all set to launch its next-generation flagship device in the country on October 14, 2020. As the launch date approaching soon, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has been teasing its upcoming flagship device on its social media accounts. To be introduced as a successor to the OnePlus 8, the upcoming OnePlus 8T will feature 120Hz display which was only offered on the Pro variant of the OnePlus 8 smartphone. Now, the company has officially teased the retail box of the phone in all glory ahead of its official launch.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau reportedly had confirmed in an interview to a publication that there will no Pro variant of the OnePlus 8T.

This clearly hints that the phone maker is looking to play in the affordable premium smartphone range only, which was not possible with Pro variant, precisely because of heavy pricing. OnePlus CEO also confirmed that OnePlus 8T will be the first global smartphone to get Android 11 OS out of the box, besides Google Pixel series.

OnePlus will be making its debut on October 14, 2020. Availability and other details of the phone will be officially announced during the launch event. It is important to note that the OnePlus 8T launch event will be an all-digital event because of the coronavirus.

The OnePlus 8T will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Apart from this, OnePlus' flagship phone will sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone will also support 65W fast charging technology.

The company claims that 15mins of charging will provide juice for sufficient for an entire day. The phone reportedly will not support wirelessly charging. For photography, there will be a quad rear camera module at the back consisting a 48MP primary camera along with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a portrait and a macro lens.

