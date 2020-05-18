From CarryMinati to Amir Siddiqui, Why YouTube and TikTok Content Creators Should Stop Indulging in Tomfoolery and Realise Their Current Responsibility- Spreading Awareness About COVID-19, UNANIMOUSLY!

Amir Siddiqui and CarryMinati (Photo Credits: Wiki and Youtube)

Last two weeks have been no less than a war between young TikTok and YouTube creators. It all started off when CarryMinati made "YouTube vs TikTok: The End", a roast video particularly targeting Amir Siddiqui, after he made video full of flaws and loopholes accusing YouTubers of "stealing" their content along with many other big statements. This set a fire that not even close to being contained. We witnessed CarryMinati accusing TikTok fame Faisu Khan, for threatening him. Then came Amir Siddiqui making a reply video alleging CarryMinati of bullying, harassment and even pushing him towards suicide. Acting like gasoline in the fire, this video generated more hate and tussle between YouTubers and TikTokers, laced with some serious allegations.

Then came in supporters. CarryMinati garnered huge support from YouTube personalities like Harsh Beniwal, Technical Guruji and even Hindustani Bhau. #UninstallTikTok and #BanTikTok went viral and as if that wasn't enough, Amir Siddiqui's brother, Faizal Siddiqui's controversial TikTok video normalising acid attack resurfaced. Yes, and what we are mentioning here only forms the tip of the ice-berg. Faizal Siddiqui, Brother of Amir Siddiqui Who Was Involved in TikTok vs YouTube Tussle With CarryMinati, Lands in Soup Over Video Promoting Acid Attacks on Women.

Amid lockdown, with so time in hand, YouTubers and TikTokers are spreading hate all over social media like we are currently NOT braving a pandemic. Without giving an iota of attention towards the coronavirus frontline workers who are risking their lives each day while they go fight the deadly contagious disease, YouTubers and Tiktoker feel this is the best time to start an online riot. Migrant workers do not have roofs over their head and are literally planning to walk their way to their homes thousands of km away, but NO! Let's show TikTokers that they are worth nothing, right? #BanTikTok Funny Memes Take Over Twitter After Faizal Siddiqui’s Controversial ‘Acid Attack’ Video Went Viral, Twitterati Roast TikTokers Including Brother Amir Siddiqui With Hilarious Jokes!

Thousands and thousands of people are involved in this online battle that is TikTok vs YouTube, most of them come with a huge fan following. Couldn't this opportunity be used by creators to come together and help spread awareness about COVID-19, social distancing and a tonne of other issues related to coronavirus, that is literally taking lives of people? Hindustani Bhau Deletes TikTok Account in Support of Carry Minati After 'YouTube Vs TikTok: The End' Roast Video Taken Down, Fans React With Funny Memes.

Is it really the right time for an ego clash between YouTubers and TikTokers, a subject so futile that when you see it from outside, you will only a bunch of misled people fighting while the planet that sustains their life is on fire. Can we not for once come together and channelise this energy towards something positive, or the fact that it won't get enough views is worrying these content creators? It is important now more than ever for people to come together and fight against COVID-19 and not among each other!