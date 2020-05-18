BanTikTok Funny Memes Take Over Twitter After Faizal Siddiqui’s Controversial ‘Acid Attack’ Video Went Viral, Twitterati Roast TikTokers Including Brother Amir Siddiqui With Hilarious Jokes!

#BanTikTok Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @the_Ramkishor/ @SunilGU26988877/ Twitter)

YouTube vs TikTok, the feud does not seem to end any time soon in India. Ever since YouTuber Carry Minati’s video roasting Amir Siddiqui went viral, the rivalry is seemingly increasing. Now the online battle has taken a new turn. Self-proclaimed TikTok influencer Amir Siddiqui’s brother, Faizal Siddiqui, who is also a TikTok user came under fire for his controversial video, normalising acid attack on the girls. Netizens are trending #BanTikTok, urging authorities to take action against Siddiqui. Again, there are a few who took this opportunity to make fun of the TikTokers and their cringe videos. #BanTikTok funny memes and hilarious jokes have taken over social media, as users continue to roast the creators of the video-sharing platform, including Amir and Faizal Siddiqui.

Carry Minati, and Amir Siddique’s online feud has created quite a stir on social media. Although both the videos have been taken down, users continue to battle over TikTok vs YouTube, which platform is better. But Siddique’s TikTok video has given the controversy a new turn. #BanTikTok has emerged out of the online conflict between the two platforms. The hashtag is running as one of the top trends on Twitter. Amid the ongoing uproar, users are trolling TikTokers with funny memes and jokes, as hilarious posts go viral on social media. Carry Minati Releases First Video After YouTube vs TikTok Feud, Says His ‘Mithai Ki Dukan’ Comment Is Misrepresented.

Meanwhile, Amir Siddique’s brother has landed in trouble with his latest video. According to the latest update, the National Commission of Women (NCW) will take action against Siddique for glorifying and promoting acid attacks. In the video, Faizal Siddique, who has over 13.4 million followers, is seen throwing water on a girl, which is hinted to be acid, while threatening her for leaving him. Further reports on the matter are awaited.