German Doctors Pose Naked Protesting Shortages of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

German doctors pose naked to highlight shortage of PPE (Photo Credits: blankebedenken.org)

In an attempt to highlight the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) a group of German doctors posed naked. Photos of the doctors who are being shared on social media platforms show them in their offices with stethoscope and blood pressure equipment however, without wearing clothes. Naming their protest Blanke Bedenken or Naked Qualms, the doctors put on display the risk they have to endure during coronavirus. The medics also said that they have been making requests for the same for a month but with zero effects. Ruben Bernau, a GP in the group, told the Ärztezeitung, "The nudity is a symbol of how vulnerable we are without protection." Doctors in England Advised to Reuse Gowns as Shortage Persists.

While German companies making protective clothing has increased their production, they have not been able to keep up with the demand. Doctors and nurses have been making frequent requests for filter masks, apron, gloves and goggles but they hardly get it. They also reported that there is widespread theft of disinfectant and masks from hospitals. Police say criminal gangs are behind this activity and many hospitals have increased their security. Blood Shortage Poses Additional Challenge to Doctors Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Lockdown.

German Doctors Posing Naked to Highlight Lack of Protective Clothing:

Regions like North-Rhine Westphalia and Bavaria have made urgent demands of Personal protective equipment (PPE) among other needs of medical devices. Requesting the government for an increase in domestic production of medical equipment, Marc-Pierre Möll, the chief executive said, "If such organisation was politically desired and there were guaranteed quantities for fair prices, there would be no difficulties."