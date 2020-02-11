Giant Penis Pillows for Valentine's Day! Now Include Male Genitalia in Your Valentine's Night Plan Sans the STDs and STIs

Giant Penis Pillows (Photo Credits: Instagram)

I am just wondering what all the advertisers must have had to go through while promoting this giant penis pillow. Something like, "Hey all the single ladies, are you all alone this Valentine's day without the D? Here's a product that can actually come in handy sans the STDs and STIs". LOL JK. Unless?! This giant penis pillow does give you all the cuddles you want without the STDs though. The description of the product reads: "Quite possibly the biggest dick in the world, jumbo Pierre will keep you warm on long lonely nights for as long as you need him." Valentine's Day Funny Memes and Jokes: From Bajrang Dal to Oyo Rooms for February 14 Memes, Check out Hilarious Posts, Especially If You Are Single.

Well, this is a nice way including a penis into your Valentine's day plan. And not just women, it is for everyone interested in having a soft giant penis lying around the house. They have these in different sizes they call the smaller one flaccid penis and they do look like it. These pillows have a cute face drawn on them to give them a teddy bear kinda feels. These pillows are said to be quite popular. Check out the smaller size penis pillow that they have to offer:

Here are the ones in super large sizes:

Almost the same size as you, Pierre is the perfect size for cuddling. Ben Redhead, Head of Buying at Firebox.com told Mirror: "Firebox has a total of six penis-related gifts in its Top 100 products this year, averaging one bought every 1 hour and 45 minutes. Following on from this trend for all things phallic, we’re hoping to satisfy the customer’s appetite for Pierre once and for all with this brand new giant version!"