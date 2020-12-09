Indian Premier League (IPL) pipped the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and other events to become the most searched sporting event in India this year. According to the just-released list of most searched sports events for ‘Google Year in Search 2020 India', IPL was the most searched sports event followed by the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League. IPL 2020, one of the most awaited sporting events of this year, took place from September 19 to November 10. Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020 to lift their fifth IPL title. Take a look at the top 10 most searched sports events of Google Year in Search 2020 in India. Year in Search 2020 India: IPL Tops Trending Search Query on Google.

IPL not only ranked as the most searched sports event in India in the year 2020 but was also the most googled term and also the most searched news event this year in India. UEFA Champions League came second in the most searched sports event in Google Year in Search 2020 India. English Premier League (EPL) was third while the French Open and La Liga complete the top five most-searched sports events this year in India. Take a look at the top 10 searched sports events of Google Year in Search 2020 - India.

Most Searched Sports Events in Google Year in Search 2020 India

The list released by Google Trends on December 9, 2020 (Wednesday) also includes most searched term, near me, most searched movies, news events, personalities and TV /web series among others. The list is published every year in the month of December and it shows what trended throughout as the year comes to a close.

