Hantavirus in China: Twitter Is Flooded with Reactions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak! Check out Funny Memes and Jokes

Hantavirus Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While the COVID-19, coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc all over the world, a new virus, Hantavirus popped up on everybody's social media and news channels a few hours ago. This happened after Hantavirus caused a man from China's Yunan Province to lose his life. Just after China was on its way to complete recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak, Global Times China tweeted the man from Yunnan Province has died on his way back to Shandong Province. The 32 other people he was on the bus with were also tested positive for the virus. Hantavirus: News of Person Dying Due to Another Virus in China Leaves Netizens Scared; Here’s All You Need to Know About Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome.

Chills ran down the spine of the entire world as the news broke amid most countries are already crippling with the pneumonia-like infectious disease, coronavirus. Immediately #Hantavirus began to trend all over social media. While some took this opportunity to be racist, some shook their heads in disappointment because 2020 couldn't get any worse. However, meme-heads took this opportunity to make memes and jokes about how worse can our lives get this year.Hantavirus Fact Check: Can the Virus Transmit From Human to Human and Do You Need to Quarantine? Know How People Can Be Infected With HPS.

This year unfolded cases of swine flu and bird flu as well in India and other countries, making us if the year 2020 is the new 2012? Well, if you are stressed out too, check out some of the best memes and jokes floating around Twitter and mind you (no racist memes allowed!):

LOL

“ The cases of COVID-19 are decreasing rapidly “ Than . Le #Hantavirus : - pic.twitter.com/Ir6nC9lLrz — तुफान का देवता (@tharaakibhoot) March 24, 2020

*Laughs and Cries At the Same Time*

This Is All Of Us Now!

WHO Might Agree

I Can't Even

For those who don't know, here's Hantavirus causes, symptoms & prevention, know everything from the transmission, vaccine to cure of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) Hantaviruses are a family of viruses spread mainly by rodents and can cause varied disease syndromes in people worldwide, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).