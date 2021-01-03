Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg, known by the world as Greta Thunberg has become the face of the growing youth movement demanding global climate action. She is one of the pioneering faces among youths who have redefined revolutions with their path-breaking efforts. The Swedish environmental activist turns 18 today, January 3, 2021, and there can be no way better than sharing some of the thought-provoking sayings. Climate change is real and concerning, and if we do not act now, there will surely be serious consequences that environmentalists have been worried about. In this article, we bring you eight powerful quotes by the teen activist that sum up the importance of preserving nature for a better future.

Greta started ‘Fridays for Future,’ school strikes in 2018 in Sweden, demanding governments to take drastic measures to cut back on carbon emissions. In just over a year of climate strikes, she has solidified her place in modern history as the voice of a generation. Her powerful speeches are watched around the world. Greta’s tweets are also shared significantly on the microblogging platforms. In only a few years, the 18-year-old has made a name for herself as steadfast activist fighting for the future of the planet. To celebrate her birthday, here we bring you some of her most powerful quotes and sayings.

“At First When I Heard About Climate Change, I Was a Climate Denier. I Didn’t Think It Was Happening. Because if There Really Was an Existential Crisis Like That, That Would Threaten Our Civilisation, We Wouldn’t Be Focusing on Anything Else.”

“I Don’t Really Like Being in the Centre of Attention. I’m Not Used to That. All My Life I Have Been Like the Invisible Girl at the Back That No One Sees or Listens to.”

“We Can’t Save the World by Playing by the Rules, Because the Rules Have to Be Changed. Everything Needs to Change – And It Has to Start Today.”

“The Climate Crisis Has Already Been Solved. We Already Have All the Facts and Solutions. All We Have to Do Is to Wake Up and Change.”

“You Say You Love Your Children Above All Else and Yet You Are Stealing Their Future in Front of Their Very Eyes.”

“I Think It Is Insane That People Are Gathered Here to Talk About the Climate and They Arrive Here in Private Jets.”

“This Is Above All an Emergency and Not Just Any Emergency. This Is the Biggest Crisis Humanity Has Ever Faced. This Is Not Something You Can Like on Facebook.”

“You Have Stolen My Dreams and My Childhood With Your Empty Words.”

Her impassioned plea is resonating with people across the globe. The above quotes by Greta will hopefully inspire you to understand climate change, take it seriously and act sooner before it is too late. We wish the teen climate activist more bravery and success on her 18th birthday.

